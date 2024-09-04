WHY THE PHL FILM INDUSTRY MONTH IS IMPORTANT

The importance of celebrating Philippine Film Industry Month (PFIM) was articulated by Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman and chief executive officer Jose Javier Reyes in his speech during the kickoff ceremony held at the historic Metropolitan Theater. He said: “The FDCP emphasizes the importance of tradition, and this is being done through education. We reach out not only to film students, audiences and educators but also articulate to all the significance of films in helping shape the national culture.”
“We are adamant about the restoration of Filipino film classics,” added the award-winning filmmaker. “We have neglected, in the past, the urgency of restoring these films; that is why so many of them have been lost and are no longer accessible.”
He continued: “Without understanding the past, we will not understand the present; without understanding the present, you cannot find direction for the future.”
The fourth PFIM will follow the theme “Tuloy ang Tradisyon ng Pelikulang Pilipino.” The month-long celebration started with a free screening of Aguila by National Artist for Film Eddie Romero, which also served as a commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary film master.
Other PFIM activities include several screenings, talks, conventions and exhibits to honor film legends from across the Philippines, as well as a film pitch seminar-workshop conducted with the Directors’ Guild of the Philippines (DGPI).
From 20 to 22 September, the Sinekabataan Short Film Lab, Festival Screenings and Film Talks will take place at Red Carpet Cinema 1, Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City.
The closing ceremony is slated for 27 September at Seda Vertis North in Quezon City, along with the DGPI x FDCP Film Pitch and Awarding Ceremony.
Pamanang Pelikula
The major event for the fourth-year celebration is “Honoring the Masterpieces of National Film Legends.” Film screenings of classic films by National Artists will take place at FDCP Cinematheque Centres located in Manila, Iloilo, Negros, Davao and Nabunturan, with accompanying talkbacks. The films to be screened at Cinematheque Centres nationwide include:
Aguila, directed by Eddie Romero, Anak Dalita by Lamberto Avellana; Ang Panday, directed by Fernando Poe, Jr.; Bulaklak ng City Jail, directed by Mario O’Hara and top-billed by Nora Aunor; Genghis Khan by Manuel Conde; Karnal, directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by Ricky Lee; Manila by Night, directed by Ishmael Bernal; Maynila sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag, directed by Lino Brocka; Moises Padilla Story, directed by Gerry de Leon; and Perfumed Nightmares, directed by Kidlat Tahimik.
‘Aguila’
Only Eddie Romero could pull off such a big-budget, star-studded historical epic. Aguila was the second most important film in what is known as Romero’s most important film trilogy, which also includes Ganito Kami Noon… Paano Kayo Ngayon? and Kamakalawa. When he was still alive, the film master wanted the scripts of these motion pictures to be made into a coffee table book, with the full narratives, all written in English because he did not know how to write in Filipino, along with anecdotes and photos that he had carefully kept and safeguarded.
The running time of the film is three and a half hours. In a nutshell, it is one part socio-political and historical commentary, one part Dynasty-esque drama, one part self-discovery and moral and personal redemption, and one part women’s empowerment, with three female characters whose thinking, actions, and resolves were so ahead of their time in the 1980s.
What I found truly engrossing about this Romero masterpiece is its engagement with, scrutiny of, and view on our historical past — the Spanish regime, the American arrival, the Japanese occupation, the golden promise of the Magsaysay years, the huwag matakot, makibaka (don’t be afraid, fight back) movement of the ‘70s, and the decadence and rule of the Pinoy bourgeois during the 1980s.
Another strong element of the film is the formidable and memorable performances from the entire cast.
Topping it off, of course, was the King of Philippine Movies. He was the Blake Carrington of the Aguila clan -- firm but tender, loving and fatherly. Christopher de Leon, as Mari, the eldest son, demonstrated why he is hailed as the Philippine drama king. It was refreshing and a treat to see him without excesses.
The women in Daniel Aguila’s life included his mother, the eternally beautiful and late Amalia Fuentes; Elizabeth Oropesa as the manipulative, sexually charged stepsister Lilian; the strong-willed lawyer and wife, Charo Santos; Daniel’s mistress, the elusive Daria Ramirez; the strong-willed Muslim maiden played by Sandy Andolong; and two of the Philippines’ greatest and much-missed actors: Eddie Garcia as the evil stepfather Don Simeon and Jay Ilagan as Aguila’s love child.
Given the scope of the story, the narrative never faltered. It remained true to its intention of presenting the lives of a Filipino family through various historical timeframes. It also thoughtfully explained major and minor storylines, with all the characters’ flaws and complexities adding truth to what flickered on the silver screen, hooking you as the comedic and tragic history of the Philippines unfolded.
The sprawling tale presented in its narrative has stood the test of time, as its moral lessons are still relevant and ring true today.
The restored film Aguila is truly a fitting cinematic gem to kick off Philippine Film Industry Month. It deserves repeated viewings due to its compelling narrative, the history and way of life it captured and preserved for posterity, its cast of legends and icons, and the lamentable reality that we never seem to learn from history. We forget it and allow it to repeat itself with even more dire consequences.
In 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte declared September as “Philippine Film Industry Month.” The activities and programs will be spearheaded by the FDCP, according to Proclamation 1085.
For the latest updates and details on this month-long celebration, follow the Film Development Council of the Philippines on social media.