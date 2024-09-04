WHY THE PHL FILM INDUSTRY MONTH IS IMPORTANT

The importance of celebrating Philippine Film Industry Month (PFIM) was articulated by Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman and chief executive officer Jose Javier Reyes in his speech during the kickoff ceremony held at the historic Metropolitan Theater. He said: “The FDCP emphasizes the importance of tradition, and this is being done through education. We reach out not only to film students, audiences and educators but also articulate to all the significance of films in helping shape the national culture.”

“We are adamant about the restoration of Filipino film classics,” added the award-winning filmmaker. “We have neglected, in the past, the urgency of restoring these films; that is why so many of them have been lost and are no longer accessible.”

He continued: “Without understanding the past, we will not understand the present; without understanding the present, you cannot find direction for the future.”

The fourth PFIM will follow the theme “Tuloy ang Tradisyon ng Pelikulang Pilipino.” The month-long celebration started with a free screening of Aguila by National Artist for Film Eddie Romero, which also served as a commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary film master.

Other PFIM activities include several screenings, talks, conventions and exhibits to honor film legends from across the Philippines, as well as a film pitch seminar-workshop conducted with the Directors’ Guild of the Philippines (DGPI).

From 20 to 22 September, the Sinekabataan Short Film Lab, Festival Screenings and Film Talks will take place at Red Carpet Cinema 1, Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City.

The closing ceremony is slated for 27 September at Seda Vertis North in Quezon City, along with the DGPI x FDCP Film Pitch and Awarding Ceremony.