WHEN STARS ALIGN: A Culinary Constellation

What happens when two culinary powerhouses collide for one unforgettable evening? It’s like the stars aligning, with the universe conspiring to create something spectacular.

That’s exactly what went down at the Grand Hyatt when Margarita Forés and Vicky Cheng, two of the world’s most celebrated chefs, teamed up for a night that left food lovers in awe.

A tale of two chefs

Margarita Forés, Asia’s Best Female Chef and the queen of Italian-Filipino fusion, has spent decades perfecting her craft. From her early days learning from Italian signoras to creating a culinary empire in the Philippines, Forés has catered to royalty and high-profile figures around the world. Her signature blend of traditional Filipino flavors with Italian techniques has made her a household name.

On the flip side, chef Vicky Cheng, a culinary artist who merges French gastronomic principles with traditional Chinese techniques, has carved out his own niche. Born in Hong Kong and raised in Toronto, Cheng was classically trained under French culinary legends before returning to his roots in Hong Kong. His innovative approach has redefined modern Chinese cuisine, making him a force to be reckoned with.