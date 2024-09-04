URGENT: US school shooter was 14-year-old student, dead include two pupils: police

The perpetrator of a shooting at a US high school on Wednesday was a 14-year-old student, and two of the four people killed were fellow pupils, authorities said.

"Of those that are deceased, two were students and two were teachers here at the school," said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. "The shooter is in custody... He is a fourteen-year-old student here at the high school."

The shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, sending students and faculty scrambling for cover. In addition to the four fatalities, nine others were injured, with some critically wounded and transported to nearby hospitals. Law enforcement sources said earlier that approximately 30 people were injured, although it's unclear how many of these injuries were caused by gunfire.