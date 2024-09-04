Through the rain: Agustin pulls off victory amid stormy weather

Through gusty winds and driving rain, John Paul Agustin Jr., captured the crown that has eluded him three times in the past on Wednesday.

In the tough Boys’ 13-15 division, Agustin pulled off a stunning comeback from three shots down to finally snare the victory in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series 6 at Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City.

Along with other competitors across all age brackets, Agustin braved the onslaught of the monsoon season, carding a 76 at Mt. Malipunyo nine for a 155 overall.

Erstwhile leader John Majgen Gomez faltered under pressure, finishing with a disappointing back nine 44 and an 83.

“I knew I had a shot right from the start, being only three strokes behind the leader,” Agustin said.

The 15-year-old student from Elizabeth Seton School was declared winner after the tournament was reduced to 36 holes on account of cranky weather. Monday’s first round was canceled altogether.

“I felt good about my game, especially after hitting well on the range before the final round. My chipping and putting had improved, so I went in with confidence.”

In the girls’ 13-15 division, Korean standout Yunju An scored the triumph despite a rough finish that had her stumbling with four bogeys back home.

With a total of 151 off the day’s 78, An bested top local contenders Mona Sarines, her twin sister Lisa, Kendra Garingalao and Levonne Talion.

“I didn’t play well, my shots were off due to the windy conditions, which led to a lot of bogeys,” said An through an interpreter.

Mona Sarines attempted a comeback at Mt. Malipunyo but failed on her bid after a 37 for 153 total, two strokes behind An. It was Mona’s fifth runner-up placing in the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Lisa Sarines came up with an 82 but tied with Garingalao, who slipped with an 84, at third place with 163.

In the premier 16-18 category, Luisita leg winner Lia Duque continued dominance posting a 19-stroke lead heading into the final round.

Duque had a 78 for 151 to pace Rafa Anciano, who carded a second-round 85 for a total of 170. Chloe Rada also finished with an 85 to take third place at 176.

“The wind affected my game today, it was tougher than yesterday. I struggled with hitting greens in regulation during the last nine holes,” Duque said.

“I’ll focus on improving my short game to secure more pars and reduce bogeys.”

Patrick Tambalque transformed his mano a mano with Rafael Mañaol into a lopsided affair in the Boys 16-18. He fired a 74, extending his overnight two-shot lead to an imposing eight-stroke cushion with a total of 146.