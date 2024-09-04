‘That's her prerogative’ — Marcos

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said it’s Vice President Sara Duterte's “prerogative” to apologize to Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members for urging them to vote for him during the 2022 elections.

Marcos was seemingly puzzled about Duterte's reason why she would have to apologize to KOJC members.

“That’s her prerogative. I still don't understand why. That is her wish, wala tayong magagawa (we can’t do anything about it),” Marcos said on Wednesday.

Marcos said he has no communication with the Vice President since the latter filed her resignation as Education Secretary in June.

“No, none at all. None at all. The last time I spoke to her was when she handed me her resignation. We haven't spoken since,” he recalled.

Marcos and Duterte were in tandem as Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates under the UniTeam ticket last 2022 elections.

“I was on the mistaken belief that we were together on the platform of unity and continuity. I made a mistake and I ask for your forgiveness,” Duterte said, speaking to KOJC members, earlier this week.

Duterte’s apology came nine days after the Philippine National Police deployed thousands of cops to serve an arrest warrant for KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy in his residence at Buhangin, Davao City.

The Vice President slammed the PNP for its abuse of authority and for prolonging the implementation of an arrest warrant against Quiboloy.

“We do not have a problem with the implementation of the warrant, but it should be done properly. The implementation of the warrant of arrest should be swift,” Duterte said.