Teen robbers kill victim

Police reported that a 31-year-old man died after being stabbed by two minors, ages 14 and 15, who demanded his money early Tuesday morning in Block 15B, Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila.

The two suspects — aged 14 and 15 — are currently under the custody of the Manila Police District Homicide Section.

According to the investigations, the victim — identified as Jimuel Thompson — was stabbed around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said that the suspects were walking when they passed by the victim’s resting place.

The two minors tried to demand money from the victim but were ignored.

One of the suspects then drew a knife and stabbed the victim and upon seeing the bloodied victim, the suspects fled.

The victim was brought to the Gat. Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

The two suspects were arrested during a follow-up operation conducted by MPD-PS 13.