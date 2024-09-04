Sports, history converge at 5150 Dapitan

The 5150 Triathlon Dapitan is set to return with a bang this Sunday in Zamboanga del Norte, promising an even bigger and more exciting edition than its inaugural run last year.

With an eclectic mix of seasoned competitors and rising stars, the event is poised to challenge participants in the historic city of Dapitan, where the endurance race unfolds against a backdrop rich in cultural heritage.

This year, new champions will emerge as reigning titleholders Fer Casares and Kim Mangrobang are unable to defend their crowns due to prior commitments.

However, the competition remains fierce, with a deep field of top triathletes and emerging talents ready to vie for supremacy in the grueling 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike ride and 10-km run.

Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos and the Dapitan City community are pulling out all the stops to ensure that participants experience a unique and memorable race. With ambitions of hosting an IRONMAN 70.3 event in the future, Dapitan is fast becoming a must-visit destination for sports tourism, blending athletic excellence with a rich historical narrative.

“As excitement builds for 5150 Dapitan and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, we cannot overlook the perfect blend of sports and heritage that this event showcases,” Jalosjos said.

“Dapitan has always been a city that prides itself on its rich history, and now it is emerging as a destination for sports tourism.”

Aside from the overall championship in the men’s and women’s divisions, also to be disputed are titles across various age categories of the event organized by The IRONMAN Group and backed by Lungsod ng Dapitan, Go for Gold, Santé, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

So far, over 1,000 athletes, including 700-plus in the 5150 triathlon, have confirmed their participation in the event, which marked its debut in Dapitan City, an iconic location where national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was exiled.

The triathlon will kick off with a swim at Sta. Cruz beach near Punto del Desembarco De Rizal en Dapitan. The bike course will take athletes through the Dipolog-Oroquieta National Road, while the run will be lined with enthusiastic spectators along scenic and historic streets.

Adding to the excitement is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, which features a 750-meter open-water swim, a 20-km bike ride, and a 5-km run.

The festivities will begin on Saturday, with the Noli Run, a 4-km fun run, setting the stage for the main event with over 300 runners expected to participate.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.