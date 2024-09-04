Rapist lands in jail

Authorities in Caloocan City reported that a statutory rapist was arrested by the Caloocan City Police and the Intelligence Section last 31 August 2024.

The suspect, identified as John Calvin Klein Reyes, was apprehended at Pama Sawata III in Barangay 28, Dagat-Dagatan, Caloocan City.

Based on the interview with PMSg Rodney Dela Roma, Reyes did not resist as his arrest warrant was served on him.

Judge Barbara Aleli Hernandez Briones, the presiding judge of the Family Court Branch 1 of Caloocan City, issued Reyes’ arrest warrant on 8 July 2024.

Reyes is considered the eighth-most wanted individual at the district level. He is currently detained at the Caloocan City Police Station and will face statutory rape charges under Paragraph 1 of Article 266-A of Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.