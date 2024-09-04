Racela, Perpetual temper expectations

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will be having zero expectations when it competes in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament that opens this Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Altas head coach Olsen Racela said he doesn’t expect too much in the coming season despite having a high-powered coaching staff that includes Barangay Ginebra team manager Richard del Rosario, Junior Altas head coach Joph Cleofas and former Perpetual mentor Myk Saguiguit.

Racela, also a deputy of Tim Cone at Ginebra, said this team is different from last year following the graduation of Jielo Razon while Jun Roque and Mark Denver Omega moved to Letran College and Cyrus Nitura jumped ship to Mapua University.

“Actually, you said it exactly: Manage expectations. We’re not promising anything, but, of course, we will give our best effort,” said Racela, who has a solid experience in collegiate coaching after leading Far Eastern University to the Final Four in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“I’m sure the players will do that as well. Like I said, this is their opportunity because of the players we lost. This is their opportunity to show what they can do.”

With four key players no longer around, Racela will bank on veterans Christian Pagaran, Jericho Nunez, JP Boral and John Abis while Junior Altas Ruvic Danag and Mark Gojo Cruz had been elevated to the seniors’ division.

For good measure, Racela also recruited quality players like Patrick Sleat from Far Eastern University; Kenji Duremdes and Kylle Magdangal from University of Santo Tomas; JM Tulabut, Ray Allen Maglupay and Josh Alcantara from University of the East, who are all serving a one-year residency.

“You know, when you’re a rookie and you go to the NCAA, and there are a lot of veterans, you can feel a bit shy. Although they are going to be a big part of the future of Perpetual,” Racela said.

“But for now, they’re adjusting because their older brothers are with them. But I’m clearing their roles, what they can do, and what they can tell them.”