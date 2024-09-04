‘Price will be paid’ — Marcos

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday warned that all of those who have helped dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo to leave the Philippines will surely face the consequences of their actions.

“All of those who are implicated in assisting Alice Guo to leave the Philippines illegally as a fugitive from justice will certainly pay the price,” Marcos told Palace reporters in an ambush interview.

The President also cautioned that charges will be filed against those implicated in Guo’s attempt to the evade Philippine law enforcement.

“Ang tanong niyo, sino sisibakin? Hindi lang namin sila sisibakin, kakasuhan pa namin sila dahil ang kanilang ginawa ay labag sa batas at against all of the interests of the Philippine judicial system (You asked who will be fired? We won't just fire them, we will file charges against them. What they did is violates the law and is against all of the interests of the Philippine judicial system.)

Marcos assured the public would “find out soon enough” who are the people behind Guo’s escape.

Guo, accused of links to criminal syndicates involved in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) operations, was arrested in Indonesia earlier today.