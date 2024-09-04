PHITEX 2024 POWERFUL COLLAB

The opening of the Philippine Travel Exchange - PHITEX 2024 was held at the Forbes ballroom of Conrad Manila, on Wednesday, 4 September 2024. The day started with the opening ceremony and remarks by Tourism Promotions Board COO Marga Nograles. Themed "Power of Collaboration in Tourism", the event continued with attendees and selected members of the press proceeding to the C Lounge for the Media Hour—an intimate networking affair set up for the occasion.

DAILY TRIBUNE had an exclusive quick one on one with Nograles, where we asked about the partnerships, affiliations, and synergies we can we expect in the succeeding months until the next year.

Tourism Promotions Board COO Marga Nograles, said that the Tourism Promotions board will work together and explore with the Indian Chamber of commerce to tap into new markets. They will also strengthen the relationship with the creative industries via talks and platforms, while continuing to focus and promoting community-based tourism—anywhere where there is a destination.

Strengthening and empowering the sales force is another key priority, together with the private sector, which includes hotels, resorts, tour operators, and destination management companies. Additionally, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) will implement its membership programs by offering free seminar modules on evolving industry trends.

Lastly, they aim to reinforce collaboration with the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the arts for future events.