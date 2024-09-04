Metrobank Foundation marks 39 yrs of honoring Filipinos

Themed “Beyond Excellence,” Metrobank Foundation’s Outstanding Filipinos in its 39th year beams the spotlight on 10 exemplars: four teachers, three soldiers, and three police officers who have effected significant changes in their respective communities that have led to their conferment as Metrobank Foundation’s Outstanding Filipinos.

Reputedly the most prestigious career-service award in the country, Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos in its 39th year continues to be a beacon of recognition, honoring public servants whose commitment and dedication to service give distinction to their achievements.

Since 1985, when Metrobank group founder, the late Dr. George S.K. Ty conceptualized the award, 715 outstanding public servants including 384 teachers, 172 soldiers and 159 police officers have been honored.

This year, with “Beyond Excellence” as a theme, Metrobank Foundation continues the legacy as it beams the spotlight on 10 exemplars comprised of four teachers, three soldiers, and three police officers, who have effected significant changes in their respective communities that have led to their conferment as Metrobank Foundation’s Outstanding Filipinos.

Outstanding Filipinos

Named 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Teachers are Ma. Ella F. Fabella, Master Teacher II at Maasin Learning Center, Zamboanga City; Franco Rino c. Apoyon, Head Teacher II at Kabasalan National High School, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay; Decibel V. Faustino-Eslava, Ph.D., Professor 9 at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, Laguna; and Maria Regina M. Hechanova-Alampay, Ph.D., Professor at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. These four educators have significantly contributed to mentoring and inspiring their students, implementing innovation in their field of practice, and engaging in impactful research and community service.

Since 1985, when Metrobank group founder, the late Dr. George S.K. Ty conceptualized the award, 715 outstanding public servants including 384 teachers, 172 soldiers, and 159 police officers have been honored.

Conferred the 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Soldiers award are Capt. Salvador M. Sambalilo PN (GSVC), Assistant Chief of Fleet Staff of the Fleet Staff for Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information Systems, F6 at the Philippine Fleet of the Philippine Navy HQ at Subic, Zambales; Major Ron JR T. Villarosa (INF) PA, Chief, Civil Affairs Division at the Civil-Military Operations Research Center, Civil-Military Operations Regiment of the Philippine Army, Taguig City; and Staff Sergeant Michael S. Rayanon PN (M), Public Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer of the Marine Batalion Landing Team 3 of the Philippine Navy in San Vicente, Palawan. These soldiers have exemplified bravery, discipline, and a strong sense of duty, contributing significantly to humanitarian efforts and the nation’s security.