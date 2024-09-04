Meralco commits full support for government housing projects

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has partnered with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to ensure the timely energization of the government’s housing projects in a bid to provide Filipino beneficiaries with quality electricity service.

Meralco, DHSUD and its attached agencies, the National Housing Authority (NHA) and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, which provides affordably priced homes and lower monthly amortization costs for Filipino workers.

The partnership aims to provide the 4PH beneficiaries with access to reliable electricity service.

“The timely installation of power to fully energize a housing development is imperative to effectively ensure the acceptance of the units by their beneficiaries,” SHFC president and chief executive officer Federico A. Laxa said.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar said: “This is a big push for the 4PH program to flourish even better. This is a testament that we are not only building affordable and quality houses – we are trying to improve the overall living condition of many Filipinos, especially the poor, by providing them a place to call a home in sustainable communities.”

Meralco, DHSUD, NHA and SHFC will implement information campaigns on public safety and energy efficiency. They will also explore possible collaborations for corporate social responsibility initiatives and renewable energy adoption in housing projects.

“A technical working group composed of representatives from Meralco and our partners will be institutionalized to implement strategic initiatives that promote access to affordable housing and infrastructure,” said Meralco senior vice president and chief revenue officer Ferdinand O. Geluz.

Since 2020, Meralco has energized more than 72,000 households in NHA and social housing project sites located in Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila, Quezon and Rizal.

“We always support the government’s continuing efforts to improve the living situation and uplift the lives of many Filipinos. For Meralco, it has been our commitment to strive for execution excellence and ensure the timely energization of projects especially those under 4PH program,” Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.