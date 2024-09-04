Marikina River levels normal

The local government of Marikina on Wednesday announced that the water levels of the Marikina River returned to normal amid the onslaught of the enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical storm “Enteng.”

Reports said that the first alarm was raised past 1 a.m. when the water level reached 15.1 meters. However, at 7 a.m., the water level went down to 14.9 meters, prompting authorities to lift the alarm.

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in an interview that there were no casualties or reported flooding. However, many residents became sick over the past few days due to the heavy rains.

He added that the stress of having to evacuate as the water level rose also affected the mental health of some residents.