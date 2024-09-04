Manila LGU provides needed aid

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna personally distributed financial assistance to recent fire victims in Sampaloc and Tondo recently despite heavy rains due to the onslaught of tropical storm “Enteng.”

Accompanying her were Vice Mayor Yul Servo and social welfare department chief Re Fugoso. The mayor was also personally on hand to visit the evacuation centers where families affected by the heavy rains were brought and taken care of.

In her brief message to the fire victims, Lacuna reminded them that their city government will always be there to help them start all over again.

It was learned that each of the families, numbering at least 116 in all, were given P10,000 in cash to augment their needs as they rebuild their homes.