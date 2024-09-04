Malonzo saves day for San Juan

San Juan evaded the upset ax to stay ahead of runaway winner Pampanga in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth season on Tuesday at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque.

The San Juan Knights banked on Michael Malonzo’s back-to-back putbacks to nip the Parañaque Patriots, 70-68, in the nightcap while the Pampanga Giant Lanterns routed Bacolod, 143-94, in the opener of another triple bill in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Malonzo posted 10 points, all in the second half, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to clinch the Daily Fantasy best player honors for pacesetting San Juan, which extended its hot streak to 15, including an 86-80 beating of Pampanga on 30 August, and climbed to 24-1 in the standings.

Trailing, 60-64, the Knights bunched six points through Dexter Maiquez, Nikko Panganiban and Orlan Wamar to seize control with 1:53 left.

JR Olegario split his two charities to move Parañaque within 65-66, before Malonzo came through with those four points that pushed San Juan’s lead to 70-65, only 23 seconds left.

Jielo Razon buried a triple to put Parañaque within 68-70, but later missed a one-hander jumper that could have force overtime with two seconds to go.

San Juan also drew 13 points from Panganiban, 12 from Agem Miranda, and 10 from Maiquez apart from eight rebounds and two blocks.

Parañaque, which fell to 15-10, got 18 points from Razon, 11 from JR Olegario, and 10 each from Kristan Hernandez and JP Sarao.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar chalked his fifth triple-double this year with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists on top of two blocks, while Jeff Viernes tallied 22 points, spiked by six triples, and four rebounds for Pampanga, which improved to 24-2.

Other Giant Lanterns who shone were Archie Concepcion with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, Rence Alcoriza with 11 points and two assists, MJ Garcia with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals, Kurt Reyson with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals, Brandon Ramirez with 10 points and seven rebounds, and Ronan Santos with 10 points and five rebounds.

A two-handed slam by Lervin Flores followed by a one-handed jam by Baltazar off a steal shoved Pampanga further ahead, 86-62, with 5:12 to go in the third quarter.

Bacolod skidded to 1-24 despite Louie Vigil’s 31 points and four rebounds.