Landslide kills expectant mother

As the “ber” months begin, signaling the start of the festive season, the mood in Antipolo City is somber.

The recent landslide in San Jose, triggered by Tropical Storm “Enteng,” claimed the life of Miguela Baranda, 27, a cherished friend and neighbor who left an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who knew her.

Melbien Losito, Baranda’s close friend of over two decades, reflected on their last meeting with a heavy heart.

They last connected two years ago at a mutual friend’s birthday party, a day marked by joyful memories and heartfelt conversations as they caught up on each other’s lives, both having started their own families by then.

“It was heartbreaking to hear the news,” Losito shared in Filipino. “Miguela was not only a kind and caring friend but also a neighbor. We used to live close to each other.”

In the wake of the tragedy, Losito is grappling with her profound loss. The only tangible memory of Baranda that Losito has is a photo of her with her sister and their friends — a keepsake that survived when other cherished photos were lost after Losito’s phone was destroyed. This solitary image now serves as a poignant reminder of their enduring friendship.

Losito hopes that support will be extended to Baranda’s young children, who are left without their mother. “Even a small amount would make a significant difference for her children and help them get back on their feet,” she said.

“We had been friends for more than 20 years, and it’s painful to see her go like this. I sincerely hope that people will respond to this call for help.”

Baranda leaves behind two young sons, aged 8 and 9, and the added heartbreak is that she was pregnant and due to give birth this month.

The tragedy struck suddenly on Monday morning.

Heavy rains from “Enteng” saturated the soil, significantly increasing its weight and reducing its stability. This led to the sudden and catastrophic collapse of a hillside.

At 7 a.m., the saturated soil gave way, causing the landslide. The debris buried several homes, including that of Baranda and two other children — Lee and Lester Bragado.

Losito said the mother of the two other victims had attempted to wake up Baranda for her regular check-up before the tragedy.

Neighbors attempted to rescue the three but heavy rains and debris made it difficult.

Bacoor Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-San Jose head Bennet Tapales told DAILY TRIBUNE that a rescue team swiftly responded to the landslide.

On arriving in the area, neighbors immediately began digging through the debris, and with heavy hearts, they discovered Baranda’s body buried in the mud, Tapales said.

He said the team cordoned off the area to prevent further landslides and ensure the safety of those nearby.

Antipolo is landslide-risk area

A recent study has underscored the dire risks in the region, categorizing Antipolo into four risk levels: low, moderate, high, and very high. Alarmingly, the study revealed that nearly 40 percent of Antipolo City is classified as high or very high risk for landslides.

This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for preventive measures and strategic planning to address potential hazards in the area.

On Wednesday, the Office of Civil Defense provided a somber update on tropical storm “Enteng.”

The death toll had risen to 15, with 21 individuals still missing. The storm’s devastating effects continue to cast a heavy shadow over the affected communities, as search and rescue teams struggle to cope with the unfolding disaster.