Guce targets better finish at Alabama

After finishing tied for 11th in the recent Four Winds Invitational in Indiana, Filipina golfer Clariss Guce tries to push her luck for the second straight week, this time in Alabama.

The 36-year-old Guce snagged a share of 11th despite a final-round 77 for an even-par 216 last Sunday in Four Winds Invitational at the South Bend Country Club.

Guce, who had rounds of 71-68-77, ran away with $4,546 purse in Indiana, while fellow Filipina Tomita Arejola finished tied for 40th for $1,555 in the meet won by China’s Yahui Zhang.

Zhang finished at six-under (67-68-75) for a one-stroke victory over Spain’s Fatima Fernandez Cano and Lauren Stephenson.

Guce and the 23-year-old Arejola will go back in the saddle this weekend, competing in the Guardian Championship on 6 to 8 September.

They will try to improve on their previous week’s performance along with Pauline del Rosario who was cut last week at South Bend.

The $265,500 Epson Tour meet will be held at the Capitol Hill Golf Club and was won last year by American Cydney Clanton.

Last year, Del Rosario was T35 in the meet, while Guce was T46.

Two other Filipinas are on the reserve list namely Abegail Arevalo and Chanelle Avaricio.