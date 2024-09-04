Furyk fills up U.S. Presidents Cup roster

MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — United States captain Jim Furyk followed the form book with his final wildcard selections for the Presidents Cup on Tuesday, rounding out his team based solely on team rankings.

With six places up for grabs, Furyk opted to name the final members of the USA squad from the points standings.

That means a place on the team for Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Max Homa, who had been ranked from 7th to 12th on the points table.

Bradley, who will captain the USA at the Ryder Cup next year, had already been due to take part in the 26 to 29 September showdown against the Internationals in Montreal as an assistant captain.

But Bradley’s barnstorming finish to the season — he won the BMW Championship in Colorado last month before completing a 21st-place finish at the Tour Championship on Sunday — cemented his Presidents Cup berth.

“When I named Keegan as a captain’s assistant for the Presidents Cup, I knew there was a chance he would play his way onto the US team, and I can say without a doubt he did just that,” said Furyk, adding that Bradley’s recent form demonstrated “the competitive nature he has.”

“I know he will bring that same fire to Royal Montreal in a few weeks,” Furyk said.