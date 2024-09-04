French traders set sustainability gab

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCI France-Philippines) is holding its inaugural Sustainability Conférence, “La Conférence Bleue” on 10 September 2024.

Daily Tribune is a media partner in the assembly that has objectives which align with the national broadsheet’s advocacy as partner of the United Nations in the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event, which will be held at the Ascott Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, will bring together leaders, innovators, and advocates committed to promoting sustainable practices and responsible stewardship within businesses and communities.

Held through the chamber’s Sustainability Committee, the assembly is poised to further champion initiatives within the Filipino-French community.

As a key player in promoting sustainable practices, CCIFP is committed to turning sustainability from a mere concept into actionable strategies for businesses in both France and the Philippines.

The conference will provide a platform to celebrate the significant sustainability journeys undertaken by CCIFP members, highlighting their companies, products, services and higher purpose.

The event will feature various activities, including keynote addresses led by Globe Telecommunications’ chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto, Nestle Philippines’ government and industry affairs executive Donnel Tiedra and Agence Française de Développement’s Directrice de l’agence de Manille aux Philippines, Benedicte Gazon.

Diverse background for speakers

The conference will also feature Christine Lei Go, board of director — Espoir School of Life; Margaux Inocando, foundation manager — Save Palawan Seas Foundation and Allison Jackson, Manila Bureau chief- Agence France-Presse, among other industry experts and government representatives.

More speakers will be announced soon. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals and exchange ideas for implementing sustainable practices in their organizations.

La Conférence Bleue underscores the Chamber’s dedication to sustainability in the Filipino-French business landscape.

It highlights the importance of sustainable practices, offering insights and collaborative opportunities to integrate them into operations. Additionally, the annual Le Trophée Bleu Sustainability Business Awards will be presented at this year’s gala on 21 November, further highlighting its dedication to sustainable development.