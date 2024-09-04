Frasco bags tourism governance plum

Department of Tourism (DoT) Secretary Maria Christina Garcia Frasco was recognized and received the Transformational Leader Award in Tourism Governance by the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania recently.

Since her appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2022, Frasco has implemented numerous initiatives that have enhanced the country’s tourism infrastructure and elevated its global standing.

“This is first, very unexpected in that, this is a discretionary award from the World Travel Awards. I’m very grateful for this honor,” Frasco said.

Under Frasco’s administration, the country’s first Tourist Rest Areas (TRA) project was launched, providing essential amenities for travelers across the Philippines. The TRA project earned recognition as the Infrastructure Project of the Year at the GovMedia Conference & Awards 2024 in Singapore.

The Philippine Experience Program (PEP) promotes sustainable tourism by offering immersive cultural experiences. The introduction of Hop-On, Hop-Off Tours in key cities aligns the Philippines with global best practices.

“From my experience as Mayor in the tourism province that is Cebu, I have seen the pain that was caused by the pandemic and various other calamities and the difficulties of losing income, losing jobs, losing employment, and livelihood, and that is what drives us, to make sure that tourism contributes as much as it can uplifting the quality of life of fellow Filipinos and to providing opportunities to ascend in terms of their state in life,” said Frasco.

Meantime, Graham Cooke — founder of the World Travel Awards — commended Frasco’s leadership.

“This Secretary of Tourism, since the time we’ve seen her in action, has actually made a difference. The figures speak for themselves, the arrivals, GDP, she has transformed the tourism economy,” said Cooke.

“I see the vibrancy of Philippine tourism, and I love it, I love the Philippines. She’s transformed the (tourism) industry, from what I’ve seen, and put Philippines on the map. And I think it’s lovely, and I wish her every continued success,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippines bagged seven special awards at the 31st World Travel Awards — the most prestigious awards program in the global travel and tourism industry.