Fegidero: We want to win

The Philippine football squad couldn’t wait to win under new coach Norman Fegidero.

Fegidero said they will not take anything lightly as they aim to move on from the coaching reins of Belgian Tom Saintfiet, who made a shocking decision of leaving the team last month.

The Filipino booters are facing the Malaysians in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur at press time for a victory that will give Fegidero a sizzling coaching debut.

“My job is to make this team competitive. It’s a unique situation, but I believe in them. We’ll give them a good fight,” Fegidero said.

“We want to win. We’re all on the same page. We want to win, for our fans, of course.”

After clashing with the Malaysians, the Filipinos will have one more match on Sunday against either Lebanon or Tajikistan for either the bronze or gold medal of this event that serves as a buildup for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup this December.

The Philippines will also compete in the King’s Cup from 7 to 15 October against the likes of Tajikistan, Syria, and host Thailand.

After missing out on the semifinals in the 2022 edition of the Mitsubishi Electric Cup, the Philippines hopes to do better for the upcoming tournament.

Fegidero believes their chemistry and familiarity will be crucial for their future competitions.