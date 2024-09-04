Erwan responds to marriage 'marites'

Erwan Heussaff, husband of Anne Curtis, addressed a netizen's comment about him not wearing his wedding ring.

On 2 September, Erwan shared an Instagram reel of himself cooking a Cordon Bleu recipe. However, a netizen pointed out that Erwan was "no longer wearing the wedding ring.”

In response, Erwan dismissed the speculation, saying, “Lol, you shouldn’t believe news from random accounts on Facebook :).”

Breakup rumors between the celebrity couple began circulating on social media when Anne went to Australia last month with her mother, sister Jasmine, and daughter Dahlia, without Erwan.

Anne's sister came to the rescue to shut down that rumors. "Ayoko na sana i-address to dahil alam ko naman my sister’s and my supporters are wiser... but wag tayo magpadala sa fake news here on FB or TikTok," Jasmine posted on social media.