‘Enteng’ washes away V-League

The V-League Collegiate Challenge matches scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed due to weather conditions, with parts of Metro Manila still affected by widespread flooding.

The rescheduled date for the matches has yet to be announced, but organizing Sports Vision assured that tickets purchased for the games will remain valid. It also expressed its gratitude to fans for their understanding and continued support.

Wednesday’s lineup was set to feature an exciting women’s division clash between University of Santo Tomas and Letran College, alongside highly anticipated men’s division matches — Ateneo de Manila University versus University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, and National University against De La Salle University, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Although tropical storm “Enteng” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday morning, it continues to intensify the southwest monsoon, resulting in gusty winds and heavy rainfall across the western regions of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Although wind signals have been lifted, the storm-enhanced monsoon rains are forecasted to persist until Friday.