‘Enteng’ exits PAR; death toll rises to 15

Amid the ongoing relief efforts for the storm victims, tropical storm “Enteng” has moved out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Wednesday morning.

Based on its monitoring as of 5 a.m., “Enteng’s” center was estimated at 265 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving slowly west northwestward.

It recorded maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hectoPascals (hPa).

A warning of strong storm-force winds was raised, which may extend outwards up to 280 km from the center. No tropical cyclone wind signals were hoisted.

PAGASA, however, noted the possibility of moderate to intense rainfall in other areas of Luzon, especially along the western portions, over the next three days due to the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.