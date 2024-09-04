‘Enteng’ exits PAR; death toll rises to 15
Amid the ongoing relief efforts for the storm victims, tropical storm “Enteng” has moved out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Wednesday morning.
Based on its monitoring as of 5 a.m., “Enteng’s” center was estimated at 265 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving slowly west northwestward.
It recorded maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hectoPascals (hPa).
A warning of strong storm-force winds was raised, which may extend outwards up to 280 km from the center. No tropical cyclone wind signals were hoisted.
PAGASA, however, noted the possibility of moderate to intense rainfall in other areas of Luzon, especially along the western portions, over the next three days due to the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.
Stay pro-active, Marcos tells agencies
On Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed all relevant government agencies to respond swiftly to areas affected by the typhoon.
In a briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) headquarters, Marcos emphasized the need for the government to remain proactive amid the impact of “Enteng” and the enhanced southwest monsoon over much of the country.
“The standard procedures we’ve established are functioning effectively. We continue to provide necessary assistance to the affected areas, and this process will remain consistent whenever a typhoon strikes,” Marcos said.
According to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the tropical storm severely impacted at least 442,804 families or 1,720,568 individuals.
Current reports indicated at least 15 deaths, 15 injuries, and 21 people missing. Estimated damage to agriculture has reached P350.85 million.
During an aerial inspection, Marcos assessed additional needs beyond the relief efforts already underway by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. He instructed the DSWD to expedite the delivery of relief goods.
Marcos also directed the Department of Health to enhance its information campaign on leptospirosis in response to the recent flooding. He called on the Department of Public Works and Highways to accelerate clearing operations to ensure timely assistance to affected families.
Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian reported that 133,000 family food packs had been deployed to the areas hit by “Enteng.” An additional 100,000 food packs were currently being processed.
He assured that the department was utilizing the national stockpile of 1.7-million food packs and was both responding to immediate needs and stockpiling for future requirements.
“We are managing both the immediate response and stockpiling to ensure that we can meet the needs in the affected regions. We are confident we can keep up with the demand as we continue deploying, packing and stockpiling.” Gatchalian said.