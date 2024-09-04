Divina pulls off major coup at Stevie 2024

Topnotch lawyer Nilo Divina’s excellence in law and leadership was further cemented after he won big at this year’s Stevie 2024 International Business Awards — one of the most coveted recognitions worldwide.

Among the prestigious honors conferred on Divina, DivinaLaw managing partner and University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law Dean, was the Gold Award for Achievement in Web Writing/Content for “A Dose of Law,” his column in DAILY TRIBUNE that appears every Monday and Friday. Divina was the lone recipient of this award.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the award. I am grateful to the DAILY TRIBUNE for the distinct opportunity of writing a biweekly column for it, and especially to my readers, who inspire me to delve deeper into the complexities of legal issues and to present them in a way that is both accessible and meaningful,” he said in a text message.

“A Dose of Law” has published 656 articles since its inception in June 2018, garnering over three million page views and having a Spotify podcast and TikTok series.

Legal knowledge democratized

Award judges praised Divina’s content “for democratizing legal knowledge by covering various areas of law in his biweekly column that was started six years ago. Moreover, with this award, his writings proved his profoundness in refining complex legal concepts into accessible language.”

“Attorney Divina’s background as a book author played a pivotal role in this success. His experience in writing and publishing books enabled him to craft well-structured, informative content that resonates with both legal professionals and the general public,” one judge said.

Another judge said Divina’s “ability to cover diverse legal topics and leverage platforms like podcasts and TikTok is a testament to his expertise and creative approach.”

In addition, DivinaLaw received the Gold Award for Company of the Year (medium-size) in the legal industry. The law firm was the lone recipient of this prestigious accolade.

It also bagged a Silver Award for its Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in the Asia, Australia and New Zealand region for its Dulog Legal initiative — a free legal clinic dedicated to serving marginalized communities.

Divina also won a Silver Award for Thought Leader of the Year, highlighting his leadership in the business, legal, and education sectors.

“I extend my thanks to Stevie for this acknowledgment, which motivates me to continue writing with purpose and passion,” Divina said.

Awarding set in Istanbul

The 2024 IBA Banquet will be held on 11 October in Istanbul.

Created in 2002, the Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards established to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

There are nine Stevie Awards programs, including the International Business Awards, which are open to all organizations worldwide, regardless of size or sector, whether public or private, for profit or non-profit.