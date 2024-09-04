DEW IT RIGHT

Say goodbye to your usual night-out drinks — there’s a new contender in town, and it’s bringing the heat.

PepsiCo Philippines just launched Hard Mountain Dew, the classic citrusy kick you love, now with a five percent alcohol twist. And to make things even more exciting, they’ve enlisted a powerhouse trio: James Reid, Jericho Rosales and Juan Karlos.

These guys are teaming up to make your nights more fun. Whether you’re partying, getting away for the weekend or just chilling, Hard Mountain Dew is your perfect companion. It’s your go-to for great times.

Ray Philip Pine, marketing director of PepsiCo Philippines, is pumped to introduce Hard Mountain Dew to the country, especially with James, Jericho and Juan Karlos on board. They capture the spirit of Filipinos who know how to have fun and live life to the fullest.

James, a longtime Mountain Dew ambassador, couldn’t be more hyped.

“Hard Mountain Dew is all about good vibes with your tropa (gang). I’m stoked to be part of this crew and bring this new energy to the Philippines,” he shared.

Now available in two flavors — Original, with its familiar citrus punch, and Beach Blast, with tropical fruit vibes — Hard Mountain Dew is ready to be your new companion. You can grab a 330mL can at select supermarkets, convenience stores and online platforms nationwide (for 18+ only, of course). Time to gather your squad and experience the ultimate night-out upgrade.