DepEd eyes action plan completion

In response to the Commission on Audit’s (CoA) Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Consolidated Annual Audit Report (CAAR), the Department of Education (DepEd) is completing its Agency Action Plan and Status of Implementation (AAPSI).

“The DepEd was provided a printed copy of the FY 2023 Consolidated Annual Audit Report by its CoA audit team,” DepEd Assistant Secretary Dexter Galvan said in a statement.

Galvan added that the CAAR is open since it is still subject to the submission of DepEd’s management response through an accomplished Agency Action Plan and Status of Implementation.

He also stressed that the DepEd is conducting a series of consultations and coordinated efforts with its regional offices and respective audit teams to finalize the AAPSI.

“After consolidation of all action plans, AAPSI will be submitted to CoA on or before the end of October 2024,” Galvan said.

Based on early reports, 192 out of 218 or 88 percent Schools Division Offices completed the AAPSI without any delays or concerns.