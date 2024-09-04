Creamline rules Reinforced Conference, collects ninth crown overall

Creamline ended a six-year Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference title drought with a masterful, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17, final sweep of erstwhile unbeaten but inexperienced Akari Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Cool Smashers captured their ninth title overall and first in the import-laden tournament since winning it all in 2018.

It was an extra fulfilling conquest for Creamline, which came on top despite playing sans injured top hitter Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos and Alas Pilpinas members Jema Galanza and setter Jia Morado-De Guzman.

Championship experience spelled the difference for the Cool Smashers, who controlled the match against the overwhelmed finals newbies Chargers.

“Every final is a challenge. Of course, your opponents’ will also give their 100 percent. We just accept challenge, and accept the pressure,” Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Bernadeth Pons did most of the damage in the dominating victory scoring 19 points off 14 attacks and five aces while tallying 13 excellent receptions and 12 digs for Creamline.

Pons capped her night by winning the Conference and Finals Most Valuable Player award.

American import Erica Staunton had 13 points, Michele Gumabao had 10 while Jeanette Panaga fired seven markers including the championship-clinching quick kill.

Akari, who won 10 straight games only to hit a brick wall in the end, put up a tough resistance in the close second set. The Chargers kept it tight but the Cool Smashers’ composure pulled them through for a 2-0 match lead.

Smelling blood, Creamline was unstoppable in the final set racing to an early lead which they held all the way.

American reinforcement Oly Okaro was the only Akari player in double figures with 14 points.

Grethcel Soltones, who was named one of the Best Open Spiker, had nine markers, Cams Victoria had five while Ivy Lacsina was limited to only four for the Chargers, who missed the services of injured Ced Domingo.