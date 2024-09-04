CGSA serving Cosco Specialized Carriers

Contecon Guayaquil S.A. (CGSA), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) Ecuadorian business unit, is adding Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers (CSSC) to its client base.

CGSA has announced that it will handle CSSC’s general cargo ships at the Port of Guayaquil for the next three years, reinforcing the waterfront’s position as Ecuador’s main logistics hub.

“Our commitment to innovation, outstanding customer service, and sustainable development in the port sector is stronger than ever. Moreover, our handling of project cargo plays a crucial role in supporting major investment projects across the country, significantly boosting economic growth and advancing regional port infrastructure,” said Javier Lancha, CGSA chief executive officer.

CSSC is a division of China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited. It operates and manages a fleet of over 100 vessels including multipurpose and heavy lift ships, semi-submersible vessels, and carriers for automobiles, logs, and asphalt. This fleet, the largest of its kind globally, establishes CSSC as a worldwide leader in maritime transport.