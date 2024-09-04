BRAND-NEW BALLGAME: La Salle aims to reassert might in Season 87

The bullseye will be on De La Salle University’s back as it seeks to retain its title in Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament starting this Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Green Archers coach Topex Robinson acknowledged the pressure, saying that they are facing the challenge of sustaining the performance they had when they ruled the league last year.

Despite the departure of Ben Phillips, Francis Escandor, Mark Nonoy and Evan Nelle, the Green Archers will still have a solid roster bannered by reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao.

They will also have Mike Phillips, CJ Austria, Joshua David, Jcee Macallag, EJ Golena and Raven Cortez while recruiting Doy Dungo from University of Santo Tomas and former Gilas Youth standout Alex Konov to give them a solid chance of defending their title.

But Robinson and his boys were reminded by their chief patron, industrialist Enrique Razon, that the coming season is an entirely new ballgame.

“Mr. Razon said this clearly that, you know, Season 86 is a history and nobody could take it away from us. We’ve won Season 86 but we’re not champions anymore,” said Robinson, who won his first UAAP title in his first year with the Green Archers.

“That’s we want to focus on: How to be champions again and it’s something that we’ve prepared for and something we’re all excited for because this is gonna be an exciting season just like the other seasons that we’ve played.”

The off-season had been very fruitful for the Green Archers.

La Salle won the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League last May and even made it to the final of the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament last July despite being the only collegiate team in the tournament that featured professional squads like Rain or Shine, Converge and Phoenix.

Robinson admitted that apart from strengthening the squad, the tournament also served as a tryout of sorts for his players to get noticed by PBA squads.

“I love the experience we had when we played in Kadayawan, playing against the PBA teams. For us, it brought us to a different level wherein we have a lot of things we need to achieve as a staff because our goal is to sell the players,” Robinson said.

“When we say sell, make them valuable not only in the PBA in the future but also internationally. So, our goal is to have more players playing professionally at a high level and not only going there, but thriving also in the pros.”

But its biggest pre-season victory was at the World University Basketball Series in Japan last August in which they defeated the best collegiate squads in Asia, the same tournament where Ateneo de Manila University participated in 2022 and 2023.

The Archers smashed Perbanas Institute of Indonesia, 117-71, in the quarterfinal before clinging on to a 87-82 win over National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal.

La Salle then defeated Korea University, 101-86, for the championship with Quiambao being hailed as Most Valuable Player.

Robinson, however, admitted that he has yet to finalize his squad.

“Right now, we have two more days to really decide on our lineup but we have Doy Dungo, which came from the UST program. We have Vhoris Marasigan and Alex Konov. You know, those are gonna be our rookies and Lian Ramiro is gonna be our one-and-done player,” said Robinson, whose wards will start their campaign against National University on Sunday.

“These are pretty much the faces that you guys will see come Season 87.”

This year’s host and finalist University of the Philippines is expected to be one of the contenders once again despite losing the services of veterans CJ Cansino and Malick Diouf.

Fighting Maroons mentor Goldwin Monteverde told DAILY TRIBUNE they are ready to face everybody on their way back to the title after losing the crown to La Salle last year.

“We’re just focused on getting better every game. We do our best to put ourselves in a position to achieve our ultimate goal,” Monteverde said.

“The way I see it, we have to face everybody. We can’t take everybody for granted.”

Prior to the hostilities, Filipino rock icon Eraserheads will take the centerstage while UAAP Season 87 president and UP Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan will open the season that signifies the friendship and camaraderie among member schools.

“Our opening ceremony is a celebration of the spirit of unity amid rivalry that defines the UAAP. This year, we aim to celebrate not only the competitive edge of our universities but also the camaraderie and a shared passion that brings us together,” Vistan said.

“The performance by the Eraserheads, along with other talented artists from UP, will be a memorable highlight as we embark on a season that truly embodies our theme of unity. We look forward to a season where the excitement of the games and the warmth of our community create an unforgettable experience for everyone.”