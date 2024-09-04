BoI bares P3.2-T Green Lane projects

The Board of Investments (BoI) on Wednesday revealed a total P3.204 trillion worth of local and foreign investments that were awarded Green Lane Certifications, meaning their processes of applications are expedited for them to go full swing in the coming months or years.

The BoI said the said amount is composed of 115 projects tallied as of August 2024.

The latest Green Lane certification was awarded to A-FLOW Properties I Corp. (A-FLOW) for its groundbreaking 36MW ML1 Data Center Project, highlighting the project’s critical role in advancing the Philippines’ digital infrastructure.

Trade Undersecretary and BoI managing head Ceferino S. Rodolfo presented the Certificate of Endorsement to Patrick Avila, Director of A-FLOW.

“The Green Lane Certificate awarded to A-FLOW marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards enhanced digital connectivity. This project sets a new benchmark with its state-of-the-art ML1 Data Center in Biñan City.”

Key to digital push

“Given the growing need for larger IT capacity, A-FLOW’s contribution will be vital in positioning the Philippines as a digital leader in the Asia-Pacific region,” Undersecretary Rodolfo said.

A-FLOW is a joint venture between FLOW Digital Infrastructure (FLOW), an investor, developer, and operator of digital infrastructure in Asia Pacific, and AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. , the largest developer of industrial parks and real estate logistics facilities in the Philippines.

Situated at Binan City in the province of Laguna, A-FLOW’s ML1 Data Center campus is a greenfield carrier-neutral facility with network diversity and redundancy.