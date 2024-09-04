Bohol moves to lower power cost

The Province of Bohol has undertaken a major initiative to improve the power supply in the island.

Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado in his State of the Province Address on 30 August said its government has embarked into an ambitious renewable energy program for the power sector.

“Bohol passed the Renewable Energy Code which provides incentives for renewal energy projects in the province,” Aumentado said.

He stressed that the code enables the consumers to avail of net metering program of the Department of Energy which would help them save on the cost of electricity.