BINI BREAKS RECORDS WITH SWIFT SELL-OUTS, DESPITE CONTROVERSY

In a remarkable show of support, tickets for BINI’s third concert date at the Araneta Coliseum sold out within just two hours, making the group the first Filipino girl group to achieve this feat at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Thank you for your overwhelming support! See you on November 16, 17, and 18!” Star Music PH wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. This news follows the sellouts of the initial two-day “Grand BINIverse” concerts, where

tickets were snapped up in under three hours.

The rapid sellout of tickets is a testament to BINI’s growing popularity and the dedication of their fanbase, known as Blooms.

Tickets for both concert dates were initially made available through a pre-sale for exclusive members of the BINI fansite, which quickly sold out.

The BINI Wand Lucky 88 members had an earlier pre-sale session the day before, during which all tickets were completely sold.

The general public hoped to secure tickets during the official release, but many were left empty-handed as tickets were swiftly reserved.

While the group celebrated this historic achievement, the Blooms’ reaction was bittersweet. Those who managed to secure tickets rejoiced, but many others lamented missing out, with some fans camping outside the Araneta Coliseum ticketing booth as early as the day before to increase their chances.

BINI also received recognition from the Araneta Group for being the first Filipino girl group to sell out three consecutive nights at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, further cementing their status as one of the leading acts in the P-pop scene.

#SMProtectBINI

However, the excitement surrounding BINI’s success has been marred by controversy. Recently, ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, which manages BINI, condemned the circulation of malicious deepfake (AI-generated) photos and videos of the group on social media.

In a strongly worded statement, Star Magic vowed to take legal action against those responsible, emphasizing that the safety and well-being of BINI members are “our top priority.”

The spread of deepfake content is a growing issue in the digital age, where technology can be misused to create harmful and misleading representations of individuals.

In BINI’s case, the situation has been particularly distressing for the group and their fans, who have rallied in solidarity.

The hashtag #SMProtectBINI and the keyword “PROTECT BINI” quickly became top trends on X as over 100,000 fans voiced their outrage and called on Star Magic to protect the group.

The outpouring of support from fans reflects a broader concern about the exploitation and harassment of public figures in the digital age. Star Magic has assured the public that it is working closely with authorities to address the issue and will continue implementing measures to protect BINI from such incidents.

BINI ON TOP

Despite the challenges, BINI’s star continues to rise, fueled by their talent, fans’ dedication and their ability to break new ground in the P-pop industry.

The group’s upcoming concerts at the Araneta Coliseum are poised to be a celebration of their achievements and the unwavering support of Blooms.

As the countdown to the “Grand BINIverse” begins, BINI remains focused on delivering unforgettable performances while standing firm against the challenges that come with fame.

With their record-breaking ticket sales and growing international recognition, BINI is not just making history — they are defining a new era for Filipino girl groups in the global music scene. As they continue to shine on stage, their message of resilience and unity remains strong.