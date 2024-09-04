BGC supports BARMM peace agenda

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) has expressed its unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the peace agenda in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through the expression of the “true people’s will” in the elections next year.

BGC head Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan said the BGC will remain committed to the culmination of the political transition in BARMM with the 2025 regional elections under the peace agreement signed by the national government with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Tan said.

According to Tan “The establishment of BARMM is envisioned in the peace agreements and the Bangsamoro Organic Law as a democratic, inclusive, accountable, and effective institution. The elections are an exercise of the right of self-determination of citizens in the BARMM.”

Additionally, he said, “The primary foundation of the democratic BARMM is a strong political party system, a vibrant democracy and good governance.”

He pointed out that “BARMM regional government is part of the government with the responsibility to ensure the full and meaningful implementation of peace agreements.”

“The establishment of BARMM is envisioned in the peace agreements and the Bangsamoro Organic Law as a democratic, inclusive, accountable and effective institution. The elections are an exercise of the right of self-determination of citizens in the BARMM,” Tan stated.

Gov. Tan, the BGC’s candidate for chief minister in the Bangsamoro Parliament elections in 2025, said to support this transition, BGC commits to push for the annual P5 billion Special Development Fund.

The elections are an exercise of the right of self-determination of citizens in the BARMM.

Tan said this fund will support the transition of combatants and communities, fostering stability and development in post-conflict areas.

BGC will also work for the establishment of a dedicated ministry within the BARMM government that will focus on addressing normalization efforts and the transition of former combatants, ensuring their smooth reintegration into society.

BGC also commits to bolster the entry of former MNLF and MILF combatants into the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, promoting inclusive security forces within the region.

And most importantly, BGC will actively consult and coordinate with the Government of the Philippines-MILF and MNLF peace mechanisms to best support decommissioning, normalization, and transitional justice efforts within BARMM.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday assured the administration’s commitment to implementing all signed peace agreements.