Alice’s timeline

2022

•June 2022: Alice Guo assumes office as the mayor of Bamban, Tarlac after winning the local elections.

2023

•April 2023: Allegations of misconduct and irregularities in the administration of public funds begin to surface against Alice Guo. These include accusations of misuse of government resources and administrative issues.

•June 2023: The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) starts an investigation into the allegations against Guo. The probe focuses on financial transactions and project management during her tenure.

•August 2023: The Office of the Ombudsman releases a preliminary report indicating possible violations of the law by Guo, which leads to calls for her suspension and further investigation.

•September 2023: The DILG, following the Ombudsman’s findings, issues a suspension order for Alice Guo, which is implemented immediately. The suspension is for 60 days pending further investigation.

2024

•January 2024: A formal administrative case is filed against Alice Guo. The case includes detailed accusations of corruption, mismanagement and abuse of power.

•March 2024: The Sandiganbayan (Philippine anti-graft court) rules on the case and decides to dismiss Alice Guo from her position as mayor. The ruling also includes a recommendation for further legal action related to her alleged offenses.

•April 2024: Alice Guo formally appeals the dismissal, arguing that the decision was politically motivated and that due process was not followed.

•July 2024: The appeal is rejected, and Alice Guo’s dismissal is upheld. She faces additional legal proceedings concerning the charges brought against her.

•August 2024: Guo’s legal team announces plans to pursue further appeals, and her political career remains a topic of local news and public interest.

•September 2024: The Department of Justice has confirmed the arrest of Guo in Jakarta, Indonesia.