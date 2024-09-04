AboitizPower sets long-term course

Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) plots a strategic and long-term plan to augment baseload capacity — a move the company deems necessary to ensure energy security and manage power costs.

Speaking at the 7th Annual Energy Forum hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Don Paulino, Chief Engineering and Projects Officer of AboitizPower’s Thermal Group, highlighted the urgent need to balance baseload energy sources, such as coal or even nuclear, with renewable energy projects.

“From a value chain perspective, there are economies of scale in building power plants. It’s essential to carefully plan for the megawatts needed and the types of energy sources that will make up the country’s energy portfolio over time,” Paulino said.

Paulino also noted that while AboitizPower is committed to expanding its renewable energy portfolio, ensuring a stable, affordable, and sustainable baseload is crucial to supporting the intermittency of renewable sources like wind and solar.

5.19% annual demand growth

AboitizPower’s strategy aligns with the Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050, which anticipates a 5.19 percent annual growth in peak electricity demand and a 5.49 percent increase in nationwide electricity sales until 2050.

The Department of Energy’s framework aims to boost renewable energy’s share in the power generation mix to over 5 percent by 2050, with plans to integrate 4,800 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity and develop offshore wind projects.

The integration of liquified natural gas is also being explored as a flexible fuel source to address the intermittency of renewable energy and enhance grid stability.

“From a Philippine perspective, we need to look at it more holistically,” Paulino said.

He added that existing baseload plants should be optimized while waiting for newer technologies.

AboitizPower aims to grow its renewable energy capacity to at least 4,600 MW, supported by over 1,000 MW of ongoing solar, hydro, geothermal, wind, and energy storage systems projects.