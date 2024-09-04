900 OFWs repatriated monthly, says DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) revealed on Wednesday that at least 900 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are being repatriated every month.

In a statement, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac disclosed that at least 30 percent of repatriation requests are still pending due to ongoing legal cases as he assured that the repatriated OFWs would receive legal support through the DMW’s AKSYON fund.

Between 22 July 2023 and 31 July 2024, the DMW’s One Repatriation Command Center received 33,650 repatriation requests with 26,994 already resolved.

The DMW said that recruitment agencies covered the repatriation expenses for 70 percent of the workers.

In war-like areas, the DMW has already repatriated a total of 1,108 OFWs, with 811 from Israel, 289 from Lebanon, six from West Bank, and two from Gaza.

As of 31 July 2024, 13,006 OFWs have been assisted with repatriation, and 3,479 have received legal aid through the DMW AKSYON Fund.

In other developments, at least 8,000 jobs are available for OFWs in Taiwan, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office reported.

The agency said that the 8,000 vacancies would be offered at job fairs to be held on 9 and 11 September in the cities of Laoag and Vigan, adding that at least 17 Taiwan manpower agencies and employers are set to participate in the job fairs.

Jobseekers are advised to check the DMW portal for the available jobs in Taiwan.