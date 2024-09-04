4th 'Your Song of Excellence' competition showcases talented duos

Filipino singer-songwriters demonstrated that music remains as beloved a pastime as basketball in the Philippines during the Grand Finals of the 4th "Your Song of Excellence: Duo Legacy" competition, organized by Taiwan Excellence.

Held at Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on 31 August, 2024, the event brought together talented singer-songwriter duos from across the country, hosted by multi-awarded music maven and theater actress Nicole Asensio.

Unlike previous seasons, this year's format involved duos performing in pairs, competing against other teams in auditions, preliminaries, and semifinal stages before reaching the grand finale. During the finals, each duo was tasked with performing two songs—a Taiwan Excellence Jingle and a Taiwan Excellence Core Value Song—each with a maximum length of 3 minutes and 30 seconds.