4th 'Your Song of Excellence' competition showcases talented duos

Filipino singer-songwriters demonstrated that music remains as beloved a pastime as basketball in the Philippines during the Grand Finals of the 4th "Your Song of Excellence: Duo Legacy" competition, organized by Taiwan Excellence.
Held at Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on 31 August, 2024, the event brought together talented singer-songwriter duos from across the country, hosted by multi-awarded music maven and theater actress Nicole Asensio.
Unlike previous seasons, this year's format involved duos performing in pairs, competing against other teams in auditions, preliminaries, and semifinal stages before reaching the grand finale. During the finals, each duo was tasked with performing two songs—a Taiwan Excellence Jingle and a Taiwan Excellence Core Value Song—each with a maximum length of 3 minutes and 30 seconds.
The Taiwan Excellence Jingle required participants to include the phrases "Taiwan Excellence" and "The Best Made in Taiwan." For the second song, teams were to choose one of Taiwan Excellence's core values—innovation, interest, sustainability, or global quality—as the theme for their performance.
The judging panel who selected the winner out of the top 3 duos included music personalities Yeng Constantino, Ice Seguerra, Paulo Zarate, and Kean Cipriano. They also served as mentors during the competition.