2024 Outstanding Filipinos

This year's Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos Awardees pose for a group photo during the conferment event on Wednesday, 4 September 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Manila. The Outstanding Filipino Teachers are Ma. Ella F. Fabella, Franco Rino C. Apoyon, Decibel V. Faustino-Eslava, and Maria Regina M. Hechanova-Alampay, Ph.D. The outstanding Filipino soldiers are Captain Salvador M. Sambalilo PN (GSC), Major Ron JR T. Villarosa (INF) PA, and Staff Sergeant Michael S. Rayanon PN (M). The Outstanding Filipino Police Officers are Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan G. Bernardino, Police Major Mark Ronan B. Balmaceda, and Police Staff Sergeant Llena Sol-Josefa M. Jovita. The accolade, regarded as the most prestigious career-service honor in the Philippines, is given yearly to outstanding individuals from academics, the military, and the police force who have made a major contribution to their communities and the country.











