Youngsters reign at JPGT Malarayat

LIPA City, Batangas — Four young golfers exhibited remarkable skill and determination, emerging victorious in their respective categories at the weather-shortened ICTSI Junior PGT Series 6 at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

Despite the challenging rainy and windy conditions across the Mt. Malipunyo, Mt. Makulot, and Mt. Lobo, Venus delos Santos and Aerin Chan delivered outstanding performances to dominate the girls’ 8-9 and 10-12 categories, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Isonn Angheng and Inigo Gallardo showcased their prowess to secure top honors in their divisions.

The (8-9 and 10-12) tournaments, reduced to an 18-hole competition due to adverse weather on Monday, saw Delos Santos carry over the momentum from her commanding victory at Luisita two weeks ago.

The nine-year-old sensation from Bulacan overcame early mistakes on the second and third holes of the Mt. Malipunyo nine, rallying with a stunning run of five birdies starting from the fourth hole, ultimately seizing full control.

Delos Santos added another birdie on the 14th (No. 5 of Mt. Makulot) before closing out with back-to-back birdies to finish with a remarkable 67. Kamilla Del Mundo from Makati placed second with a 77, while Athena Serapio from Sampaloc finished third with a 79.

“The wind and rain affected my game, especially my driving, but I was totally surprised to shoot five-under,” said Delos Santos from San Rafael.

“I didn’t expect it because I’m just nine years old and still figuring out my yardage. So, I’m very proud of my game.”

Chan continued her winning streak with a 77, securing a seven-stroke victory over Maurysse Abalos, who shot an 84. Quincy Pilac came in third with a 90, while Georgina Handog (93) and Casedy Cuenca (97) struggled in the tough conditions at the all-weather layout.

Chan’s third consecutive leg victory in the Luzon swing of the nationwide series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., strengthened her bid for a spot in the Match Play Championship.

The top four players in each age division, based on their best four performances, will qualify for the national finals set from 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

“The cancellation worked to my advantage because it gave me more rest time, and I was able to practice a lot without feeling too tired,” Chan said.

“I also focused on having fun and living in the moment.”

In the boys’ 8-9 category, Angheng continued his winning ways, carding an 82 to secure a five-shot victory over Axton Gonzales (87). Jesus Yambao finished third with a 99.

“The tough conditions really affected my game,” said Angheng, a nine-year-old homeschooled golfer who trains at the challenging Camp John Hay Golf Club.

Gallardo, on the other hand, delivered a dramatic victory in the boys’ 10-12 category, rallying under both rain and shine to clinch the title with a clutch birdie on the final hole of Mt. Makulot, edging out Javie Bautista by a single stroke with a 75.

“I didn’t expect to win; I just came here to play for my family. But my driving was on point, my chipping clicked, and my putting saved me a lot of ups-and-downs,” said Gallardo from Ateneo, who drained a 15-foot downhill putt on the 18th to secure the victory.

Bautista, who carded a 76, had taken early control of the tournament, rebounding impressively from three consecutive bogeys on the opening holes of Mt. Malipunyo with three birdies over the next five, finishing the front nine with a solid 33.

He maintained his lead despite three bogeys and one birdie in the first seven holes at Mt. Makulot.