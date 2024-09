LOOK: Unaware of government work's suspension today, 19-year-old Wawie Gayda, a resident of Cubao, went to the Makati City Hall on Tuesday to obtain a health certificate, as required by most Makati establishments for employment. Malacañang has announced that work in the government and classes in private and public schools in the National Capital Region and Region IV-A was suspended due to the inclement weather.











