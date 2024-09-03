Photos

WORLD TOURISM MONTH CELEBRATION

The Department of Tourism - National Capital Region celebrated World Tourism Month by launching the video “INTO THE HEART OF THE CITY" in collaboration with Extra Mile Production. The event took place at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Ortigas Center on Tuesday, 3 September 2024. The DOT aims to enhance connectivity and convenience for an unforgettable tourist experience, featuring Metro Manila hubs and highlighting the National Capital Region as the premier gateway to "Love the Philippines!" | via Larry Cruz