Why Piolo Pascual isn’t affected by ratings

Ultimate heartthrob Piolo Pascual considers ratings a bonus.
“First of all, we don’t do work for the ratings. Ano na ‘yan, aftermath na ‘yan. ‘Yung ginawa mo, ‘yung output mo, ‘yun na ‘yun (That’s just the aftermath. What you did, your output, that’s it). You’re already at the mercy of the viewers,” Pascual said on Sunday, 1 September, during the second season of Pamilya Sagrado media conference.
“It’s a reward if it gets accepted. It’s a reward if it gets a good rating, but for me, as long as I did my job, I can safely say that I gave it my all. So, ratings or no ratings, I’m not as affected,” he explained.
The Kapamilya actor believes that good ratings are what motivate a producer.
“But, of course, iyon naman ‘yung motivation ng producer mo — to get good ratings. Kapag nangyayari ‘yun (When that happens), you can sigh and say ‘salamat naman (thank you),’” he said.
Pascual also considers Pamilya Sagrado a “milestone” in his career as the hit series begins an explosive new chapter in its new time slot at 9:30 p.m., following Lavender Fields.
“I’ve never been this invested in a show. It’s nice to get to play a character na masasabi kong (that I can say) not just challenging, but also a milestone for my career,” he said.
Working with young acting talents Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez has been a welcome experience for Pascual. “I’m so happy seeing their growth. They owned it,” he said.
As Pamilya Sagrado opens a new chapter, viewers can expect heart-stopping revelations and action-packed scenes as President Rafael (Piolo) soon discovers that Moises (Kyle) is his biological son, while the rivalry between Moises and Justin (Grae) reaches greater heights.
The new chapter also welcomes Coco Martin as a special guest director.
Anne Curtis not leaving ‘It’s Showtime’
There’s no truth to the rumor that Anne Curtis was let go, which is why she hasn’t been seen hosting It’s Showtime for weeks.
Many believe that Curtis was replaced by Bela Padilla, who has been hosting the show for some time now.
In reality, there is a valid reason for Curtis’ absence from the noontime show: she is currently taping for a teleserye with Joshua Garcia, a Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.
Reports indicate that Curtis will participate in the Magpasikat segment to celebrate It’s Showtime’s 15th anniversary in October. She will perform alongside Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz in this special segment.
Belle Mariano receives praise for handling male fan with special needs Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano drew admiration when a male fan with special needs unexpectedly dashed toward her.
In a video, Mariano is seen addressing an audience during a basketball tournament held at the University of Southeastern Philippines basketball court in Davao. A male fan ran up to her and asked for a selfie. Surprised, Belle’s marshals were caught off guard.
Mariano graciously obliged, and the male fan even gave her a bouquet of flowers.
Fans lapped it up and sent generous messages of admiration to Mariano.
“Belle, a lady with a good heart, beautiful inside and out. God bless you.”
“‘Yan talaga ang professional na tao; alam na gusto lang naman magpa-picture (That’s a real professional; she knows that the fan just wants to have a picture taken).”
“A wonderful example of a well-raised youth of this generation — well-mannered, God-centered and very soft-hearted. She deserves all of the compliments, not because of what she did, but because of what she is.”