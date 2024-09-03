Why Piolo Pascual isn’t affected by ratings

The Kapamilya actor believes that good ratings are what motivate a producer.

“But, of course, iyon naman ‘yung motivation ng producer mo — to get good ratings. Kapag nangyayari ‘yun (When that happens), you can sigh and say ‘salamat naman (thank you),’” he said.

Pascual also considers Pamilya Sagrado a “milestone” in his career as the hit series begins an explosive new chapter in its new time slot at 9:30 p.m., following Lavender Fields.

“I’ve never been this invested in a show. It’s nice to get to play a character na masasabi kong (that I can say) not just challenging, but also a milestone for my career,” he said.

Working with young acting talents Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez has been a welcome experience for Pascual. “I’m so happy seeing their growth. They owned it,” he said.

As Pamilya Sagrado opens a new chapter, viewers can expect heart-stopping revelations and action-packed scenes as President Rafael (Piolo) soon discovers that Moises (Kyle) is his biological son, while the rivalry between Moises and Justin (Grae) reaches greater heights.

The new chapter also welcomes Coco Martin as a special guest director.