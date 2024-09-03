U.S. charges senior Hamas leaders over October 7 attack in Israel

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against several senior Hamas leaders in connection with the 7 October 2023, attack in Israel that resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, including at least 43 American citizens. The charges, which were unsealed in a federal court in New York on Tuesday, include conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death.

Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized that these charges are part of a broader effort to dismantle Hamas' operations and ensure accountability for the atrocities committed. "These actions will not be our last," Garland stated in a video announcement.