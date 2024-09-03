Undesirable aliens intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Tuesday that four foreign nationals were denied entry into the Philippines at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last Monday for allegedly seeking illicit work.

Immigration officers intercepted three Vietnamese men and one Vietnamese woman who arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 on a Philippine Airlines flight from Hanoi. They initially claimed to be tourists but made inconsistent statements during a second inspection.

Based on their travel records, the four individuals had previously prolonged their stays in the Philippines for up to seven months. One of them admitted to working in a catering business without a proper visa.