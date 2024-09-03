TINY LOANS, BIG IMPACT

September 24, 1998. It was 9 on the clock when we arrived at Neda sa Makati building, the then UN country office in the Philippines. The program host offered his pleasantries to me and my then boss, Mr. Chowdhury. Arriving exactly at the right time was a surprise, the host said, given the traffic condition in Metro Manila. One could either be too early or too late; never on time.

The Metro Manila traffic took a lot of getting used to, but as an expat living in the Philippines for more than two decades, I could only fall in love with a country that’s about something else.

Subsequently, I became the chief consultant of Microfinance Support Project of the UNDP Philippines. I had the opportunity to travel across the country to study its NGOs, rural banks and cooperatives. Eventually I gave direct technical assistance to 22 monetary financial institutions, including the big ones at the time.

The UNDP program gave me an extraordinary outlook of the microfinance market in the country, both the strength and weakness. Within a year of my arrival, I realized that we must do microfinance by ourselves instead of being a consultant if we want to see the benefit of our microfinance method. The UNDP project of the Philippines was evaluated as the best in 65 implementing countries in the UNDP global system.

Nevertheless, I was not happy at all with the progress. I did not see the reflection of my work in the life of the poor. So, I started out our own NGO-MFI in the Philippines.

I took the Master in Entrepreneurship degree from Asian Institute of Management, where I met Amb. Howard Dee, who gave me a big hope of financial support of P150 million in five years. Thus, in 2004, ASA Philippines Foundation was born.