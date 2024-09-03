SM Cares, Global Peace empower youth at 12th Global Youth Summit

More than 24,000 young sustainability champions gathered at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena as the 12th Global Youth Summit (GYS) 2024 concluded its nationwide tour.

Organized by SM Cares and the Global Peace Foundation (GPF), GYS 2024 aimed to equip young leaders with the knowledge and skills to tackle pressing global issues.

The summit traversed 17 provinces in the Philippines, culminating in a grand finale at the iconic MOA Arena. It was designed to empower young leaders to address critical issues aligned with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event featured a lineup of inspiring speakers, including renowned actress and philanthropist Heart Evangelista, GPF Asia Pacific Regional President Ingill Ra, commercial pilot and AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan, and content creator Abi Marquez (also known as ‘Lumpia Queen’), and online educational influencer Lyqa Maravilla.