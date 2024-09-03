SCUTTLEBUTT

MMDA’s Mr. Muscle Man

A young Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) official has caught the attention of his co-workers, with some of the ladies swooning, not only because of his good looks, thanks to his parents’ strong genes, but also because of his bulging muscles.

Yes, he has earned the monicker Mr. Muscle Man because of his extra hours at the gym.

One of those who has succumbed to his allure is a lady director of the agency who is usually on the road, most especially after a typhoon, to supervise waste disposal.

The usually demure lady has fallen “head over heels” for Mr. Muscle Man who is very much her junior.

Thus, the daily office scene is spiced up by what may be considered a courting dance by the lovelorn lady executive once Mr. Muscle Man arrives, which has become a source of amusement at the MMDA.

Mr. Muscle Man is a very promising official who has the charisma to boost the image of the MMDA and inspire its personnel.

His effect on the lady director is concrete proof of his magnetic personality.