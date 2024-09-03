SCUTTLEBUTT
MMDA’s Mr. Muscle Man
A young Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) official has caught the attention of his co-workers, with some of the ladies swooning, not only because of his good looks, thanks to his parents’ strong genes, but also because of his bulging muscles.
Yes, he has earned the monicker Mr. Muscle Man because of his extra hours at the gym.
One of those who has succumbed to his allure is a lady director of the agency who is usually on the road, most especially after a typhoon, to supervise waste disposal.
The usually demure lady has fallen “head over heels” for Mr. Muscle Man who is very much her junior.
Thus, the daily office scene is spiced up by what may be considered a courting dance by the lovelorn lady executive once Mr. Muscle Man arrives, which has become a source of amusement at the MMDA.
Mr. Muscle Man is a very promising official who has the charisma to boost the image of the MMDA and inspire its personnel.
His effect on the lady director is concrete proof of his magnetic personality.
A Brown revamps LNG strategy
Sources in the “green” community confirmed reports a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Batangas City of A Brown Co. subsidiary Vires Energy Corporation withdrew the notice to proceed issued by the Department of Energy to the project over three years ago.
The company instead settled for third-party access to an LNG or natural gas supply for an adjacent power plant it plans to build.
According to an environmentalist who opposed the project, A Brown Co.’s move confirmed just how high-risk an investment LNG really is.
A Brown, nonetheless, plans to double the capacity of its proposed LNG power plant from the original 450 MW to 900 MW. The project will also be converted to an onshore facility.
Ecology groups want the ramped-up power plant to be subjected to the strictest environmental standards by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
A recent Court of Appeals decision to a continuing mandamus petition mandated the DENR to issue rules under the Clean Water Act on restricting sources of pollution in bodies of water found to have alarming levels of pollution, as is the case for parts of the Verde Island Passage off Mindoro.
A Brown Co.’s now onshore proposed power plant is set to be located in an energy hub being developed by real estate and energy firm Abacore.