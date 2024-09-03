SC approves Meralco-SMC deal termination

Sual Power Inc. and South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC), subsidiaries of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), have secured the final approval of the Supreme Court (SC) to terminate their power supply agreements (PSAs) with Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) due to changes in circumstances (CICs).



In a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday, SMC confirmed it received a copy of the SC's resolution dated 10 July, which denied with finality the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) motion for reconsideration.



The court rejected the ERC’s petition, filed through the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG). It denied requests for a temporary restraining order and/or writ of preliminary injunction due to lack of merit.



The Supreme Court’s ruling establishes CICs as valid grounds for terminating PSAs.



ERC chair Monalisa Dimalanta, said the ERC has yet to receive a copy of the Supreme Court decision and will assess its implications, including potential monetary claims.



